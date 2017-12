I love you @iamcardib you always so genuine when I see you! That's why God got you surrounded by blessings and nothing will ever stop you! #Successful #Dominicans πŸ‡©πŸ‡΄#cardib #Bardigang

A post shared by Hot 93.7 πŸŽ™ (@steveynewnez) on Dec 15, 2017 at 9:37pm PST