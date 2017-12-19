Image courtesy Chris Webby

Chris Webby has been releasing content at a rapid rate over the past 10 months, dropping more than 20 songs and 10 videos. Today he drops another new VISUAL for “Stickup” leading up to the release of his New Album titled “Wednesday” dropping December 20th. Stickup is basically a short film video, starring Vincent Pastore (Big Pussy from Sopranos) & Chris himself along with a few others. Produced by long time producer Skrizzly Adams who also features on the record. The song has amassed over 2 million streams on Spotify alone. Make sure to check out the video & pre order his new album “Wednesday” below.



