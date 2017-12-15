Photo: Peter Brouillet / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Cirque du Soleil dancers are featured in Michael Jackson’s new “Blood on the Dancefloor 2017” music video.

The new clip merges the original 1997 video with newly shot footage of the cast of Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil.

“After seeing the cast’s one-time-only performance to ‘Blood On The Dance Floor’ during this year’s annual celebration of Michael’s birthday at the show’s theater, the Estate and Sony Music were inspired to create a contemporized short film for the song and BOTDF 2017 is the result of those efforts,” according to the video description.

Watch the new MJ video below.