Solomon ray came in to visit us a week and a half ago he was in the East Coast from Cali!

Solomon Ray is a pop recording artist, rapper, producer, and songwriter based in New York City. He is Mexican and African American descent. He is also the founder of SolRay Records.Releasing two street mixtapes and numerous freestyles, Solomon has generated a massive internet buzz, selling more than ten thousand copies of his mixtapes.In the Summer of 2008, Solomon, along with other out rappers, was featured on Eminem‘s Sirius Satellite Radio Shade 45 to be featured on a month-long segment of the Cipha Sounds Effects Morning Show. Openly gay, he is one of the first gay rappers to ever be featured on the uncensored radio station. Along with Soce, JFP, Shorty Roc and Bry’Nt.On June 28, 2011, Solomon released his highly anticipated sophomore EP titled “The Love Rocker Project.” AOL Music highlights the EP for “blending synth-pop and club-banging beats.” The first single was club anthem “Wit Us U Can’t…” which explores more of Solomon’s confident exterior and has a dub step breakdown. The music video for the song debuted on VEVO and MTV network LOGO on NewNowNext: PopLab along with remixes by SpekrFreks. Solomon later embarked on a tour opening up for Deborah Cox reaching cities nationwide including New York City, West Hollywood, Boston and more.In January 2012, Solomon announced that he was back in the studio and working on new music. The singer released a cover of Swedish pop star and singer Robyn‘s 2010 hit “Dancing On My Own.” During this time he release his single, “Life Goes On…” May 2012. In early 2013 he announce he began working on his debut album, “Why Boys Cry.”In 2014, after releasing his Le Garcon ep, Barnett announced that he was working on “STUCK” a coffee book of nudes, expected out in 2016. For the work the artist shot with JD Forte and Mikhail Torch amongst others.In 2017, Solomon Ray returned to music releasing, “El Otro.” A Reggaeton song in Spanish off his upcoming album, slated for a 2018 release.

New Video!

Cómo la flor. A post shared by Solomon Ray (@solomonraymusic) on Dec 14, 2017 at 9:22pm PST

WepA!!!!!!!!