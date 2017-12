Photo: Kacie Tomita

By Scott T. Sterling

Breakout star Khalid deals with heartbreak in his latest music video, “Saved.”

The clip finds the singer wandering around Mexico and thinking back on his lost relationship.

Former Australia’s Next Top Model contestant Duckie Thot co-stars as Khalid’s ex in the video.

Watch the 19-year-old singer-songwriter’s latest below.