By Robyn Collins

“This one’s dedicated to the real ones out there,” Jeezy opened his performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The rapper eased into his new single “Like Them.” The somewhat romantic song has a slow jam vibe, and features Tory Lanez, whose sound is reminiscent of the magic of old school R&B.

With a smooth and steady base line and lyrics like “I need a chick like you, so I don’t rock with chicks like them,” we know that the singer is looking for a certain kind of woman.

He goes on to explain what it is about her that makes her different.

“Like Them” will be on his new album, Pressure, which drops on Friday, Dec. 15. Watch the performance below.