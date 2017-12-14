Gucci Mane shows fans a new cover to his album.

Burr. Gucci’s new project is dropping 3 days before Christmas and it’s going to be called El Gato The Human Glacier. 21 Savage will be one of the features on the album.

Gucci Mane’s El Gato The Human Glacier Tracklist

1. “Just Like It (Intro)” Feat. 21 Savage

2. “Rich Ass Junkie”

3. “Peepin Out the Blinds”

4. “Dickriders”

5. “Mall”

6. “Side Effects”

7. “TYT”

8. “Sea Sick”

9. “Smiling in the Drought”

10. “El Gato’s Revenge”

11. “Strep Throat”

12. “Southside and Guwop”

13. “Off the Boat (Outro)”