By Scott T. Sterling

Chris Brown has a holiday gift for his fans.

The singer has revealed the digital-only deluxe edition of his latest album, Heartbreak On A Full Moon, which includes 12 new songs.

The album’s worth of new material, dubbed Cuffing Season – 12 Days Of Christmas is in addition to the 45 tracks found on the original version of Heartbreak On A Full Moon. That’s a lot of music. See the tracklist for the new tunes below.

1. Don’t Slow Me Down

2. On Purpose featuring Agnez Mo

3. Hands Up

4. Same S—

5. Trust Me

6. Let S— Go

7. I Wanna

8. Water

9. Yoppa feat. Trippie Redd

10. Get Off

11. This X-Mas featuring Ella Mai

12. Secret featuring Solo Lucci