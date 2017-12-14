“Enjoy a solid, practical year with many surprises and creative solutions to a lot of annoying little problems. Think boldly and have no shortage of clever, obvious answers ready to fly from the tip of your tongue. Guard against rash behavior and thoughtless speech, particularly after September, and you can help yourself and many friends with carefully chosen comments and suggestions. Wait until you’re asked and don’t volunteer too much. You’ll be better appreciated and not annoy people. Keep some wisdom for your own use and don’t expect everything to go smoothly the first time. Have a magical year!”

Read your complete horoscope here!