By Scott T. Sterling

Vic Mensa has shared an intense new lyric video for “We Could Be Free.”

Mensa’s new clip is packed with scenes of civil unrest from around the world, with harsh images of graphic violence from Palestine, Charlottesville, Ferguson and Standing Rock.

“I wanted to make a video to show solidarity with people struggling against oppression all over the world,” Mensa said in a press statement. “I took scenes from the military occupation of a village I visited in Palestine and juxtaposed them with racial violence in America to show how similar our struggles are and imagine a world without division.“

