“Have a great year full of inspiration and fresh new ideas. Use those ideas for monetary gain and a more comfortable, pleasant home. Remember to spend a little on improving the work wardrobe, too. These things are investments as much as anything else. Selectively welcome people to share your ideas and plans for the future, especially after August. Be mutually inspired and advance together. Enjoy greater independence and self-sufficiency without any clear groups or permanent partners. Don’t isolate yourself or be antisocial. Be your original, inspired, and accomplished self. Have a shining year!”

Read the full horoscope here!