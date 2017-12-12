Image courtesy Webster Theater

Ja Rule is coming to the Webster Theater in Hartford this January, and we want you to be in the building!

On Friday, January 19th, Ja Rule will perform live at the Webster Theater in Hartford. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketfly.com… but all this week you can win tickets with Hot 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with DJ Bigg Man. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!