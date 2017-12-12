Who is Hot in the Latino Industry Stevey!

Gazzy Garcia (born August 17, 2000), known professionally as Lil Pump, is an American rapper and songwriter from Miami, Florida. He began uploading songs to music sharing website SoundCloud in 2016, gaining almost one-hundred million streams combined on the site.Together with fellow Miami rapper Smokepurpp, Garcia co-headlined the No Jumper tour in 2016, and also performed at the Rolling Loud Festival.Garcia is best known for his song “Gucci Gang” which peaked at number three on the US Billboard Hot 100.

He released his debut mixtape, Lil Pump, on October 6, 2017.

Stevey’s Group #WEAREV1RAL performed!

