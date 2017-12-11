British rapper, singer, and songwriter Stefflon Don joined Big Regg for some STR8T TALK. Stefflon Don explained how she linked up with Jeremih for his track “London,” where her name came from, and how she was inspired by female rappers like Foxy Brown and Lil Kim.

“I used to look out for Lil Kim’s verse, or Foxy’s verse. They used to always make the track better,” said Stefflon. “A lot of people listen out for their verse, like, let’s see what she was gonna bring. They always brought it, they always killed the guys, they would say some stuff that you’d remember, and I remember thinking I wanna be like that.”

Hear more STR8T Talk below:

