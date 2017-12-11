“Love, love, love! It may seem beyond your grasp, or perhaps it’s the last thing on your mind, but don’t be fooled. Someone in an unsatisfying relationship has an eye on you, so don’t bother looking. Just do your work and live your life, making whatever changes you need to stay calm, secure, and happy with your home life. A modest burst of good luck may find you in May or June, but expect excitement to rise in July. Fur doesn’t have to fly. Hearts can be happier. Enjoy peace while it lasts, then enjoy the emotional ride. Have a thrilling, romantic year!”

Read more here!