My new current favorite artist is a artist from LA. He doesn’t really fit in a specific category because his music is so unique. He is also a bass guitarist! I came across this album this weekend and I’m so glad I did. You know that music that gets you in a mood to start working, or creating? This got me in a mood to paint. A dope edition to this album is Kendrick Lamar! He’s featured on the song, ‘Walk On By.’ Check it out!

