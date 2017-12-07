By Brittany Jay
Filed Under:Nike, Serena Williams

Nike is expanding and adding new buildings to their campus.  Wednesday they announced that they will name a new 47,000 sq. ft. fitness center after Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and a building that covers 1 million square feet after tennis superstar Serena Williams,

The new buildings come as part of the company’s headquarters expansion in Beaverton, Ore.

 

