Nike is expanding and adding new buildings to their campus. Wednesday they announced that they will name a new 47,000 sq. ft. fitness center after Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and a building that covers 1 million square feet after tennis superstar Serena Williams,
The new buildings come as part of the company’s headquarters expansion in Beaverton, Ore.
What a year it has been. First a grand slam win followed by a awesome baby… than the most magical wedding. What next? How about a building!!… Nike announced yesterday that one of its new world headquarters buildings will be named after me. It will be the biggest on campus and is scheduled to open in 2019. I am honored and grateful! #TeamNike @nike
