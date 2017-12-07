“You may have a lot to say this year, and it will all be helpful eventually, but don’t exhaust people or they’ll tune you out. You may have solutions for bigger problems than you’d usually consider. Write these things down because the time will rarely be right to share your insights and solutions. In May or June you may be very helpful to someone who will remember your services and be grateful before the year is out. If there aren’t monetary rewards, there may still be many gifts. Be gracious and enjoy a year of generosity!”

