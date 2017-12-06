By Genesis Robles
Filed Under:birthday horoscope, Horoscope, The Genesis Vibe

“Work calmly and steadily at your daily routine and no fantasy or misinformation can stop you from making dramatic advances. The first signs of improvement may be at home, in your living environment or immediate neighborhood. Be modest in your plans and you can acquire all those things you want. Your two secrets for success will be modest self-confidence and sensible thinking. January and February may be filled with impossible daydreams, but they’ll vanish in March. By May or June you’ll be on the road to solid success. Make the most of this great year!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Ski Card
#BuckleUpCT: Get Social & Win Tickets!

Listen Live