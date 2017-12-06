“Work calmly and steadily at your daily routine and no fantasy or misinformation can stop you from making dramatic advances. The first signs of improvement may be at home, in your living environment or immediate neighborhood. Be modest in your plans and you can acquire all those things you want. Your two secrets for success will be modest self-confidence and sensible thinking. January and February may be filled with impossible daydreams, but they’ll vanish in March. By May or June you’ll be on the road to solid success. Make the most of this great year!”

