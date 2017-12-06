iMAGE COURTESY bELLATOR

Bellator 194 is coming to Mohegan Sun this February… and now you can be among the FIRST to purchase your tickets to the show with the special Radio Presale!

Bellator returns to Mohegan Sun Friday February 16th! The Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix stops in Connecticut with a first round match up between Matt “Meathead” Mitrione and Roy “Big Country” Nelson.

Tickets go on sale Friday December 8th at 10am at Ticketmaster.com

