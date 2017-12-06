Photo: Courtesy RCA

By Scott T. Sterling

A$AP Ferg is ready to take his rap on the road.

Ferg has revealed plans for the headlining Mad Man Tour, which launches Feb. 28 at the Filmore in Philadelphia. The tour winds across North America before wrapping with a hometown finale at New York’s Terminal 5 on April 14.

Related: A$AP Ferg Shares ‘Trap and a Dream’ Video

The rapper is touring in support of his most recent album, Still Striving, released earlier this year. The tour will feature support acts Denzel Curry and IDK

Tickets will be available for pre-sale via Spotify on Dec. 7 and available to the general public on Friday (12/8). Find more ticket information here.

See the full tour itinerary for A$AP Ferg’s “Man Man” tour below.

2/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

3/01 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

3/02 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva

3/03 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

3/04 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

3/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

3/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

3/09 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

3/10 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

3/11 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

3/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

3/15 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

3/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Novo

3/17 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

3/19 – Fresno, CA @ Rainbow Ballroom

3/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

3/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

3/23 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

3/24 – Memphis, TN @ Rhodes College

3/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

3/28 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden

3/30 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium

3/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

4/03 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

4/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian

4/05 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

4/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection

4/09 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

4/10 – Montreal, Quebec @ New Gas City

4/11 – Clinton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

4/12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

4/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Univ. of Florida Arena

4/14 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Never miss a tour date from A$AP Ferg with Eventful.