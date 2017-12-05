Roy Woods New Album- ‘Say Less’

This is a time that i dreamed of and worked my life off for, i never thought I’d be here at 21 and the fact that my little sister Diana made the cover art means the world to me, i love you guys forever till death and never will Roy Woods stop being Roy Woods EVER . . i love making music and i love my life with all you guys and i can’t wait to see you on tour soon . . s/o everyone that was a part of this project to make this come thru and possible . Time to Say Less and Do more guys Love y’all it’s time #SayLess 🤐🔓✨*Link in Bio 🌐

A post shared by ROY WOOD$ (@roywoods) on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:09pm PST