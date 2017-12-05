Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Eminem’s new album Revival is almost here, and it features numerous special guests including Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé and P!nk. Sheeran performs on “River,” Bey is on the previously released “Walk on Water” and P!nk is on the track, “Need Me.” The two artists previously worked together on “Revenge” from P!nk’s Beautiful Trauma.

Related: ‘Revival’ Release Date Revealed by Dr. Dre

The rapper made the big reveal on Instagram today (Dec. 5), sharing the tracklist to the album, which is scheduled for release on December 15.

The 19-song record will also feature appearances from Alicia Keys, X Ambassadors, Kehlani, Skylar Grey and Phresher. See the full list of songs below: