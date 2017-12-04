#LookingThroughSteveyShades

By Stevey Newnez
Filed Under: LookingThroughSteveyShades

What Did Stevey Do this Weekend?

Friday:Right Now Youth Group Gathering/Hosted in East Hartford

Saturday: Enjoyed Six Flags Holiday In The Park Media Day

Sunday: Church/Then Rubert Kids bday Party

My Daughter #KhloeNewnez is my Life 🙏🏼 #Blessed

A post shared by 🎙Hot 93.7🏆 (@steveynewnez) on

Coolest Guy with the coolest Vibe @xanxiety 🔥🏆Nice meeting you Bro! @hot937fm 📸 @lotves

A post shared by 🎙Hot 93.7🏆 (@steveynewnez) on

Some Family Fun at Sixflags

img 1874 #LookingThroughSteveyShades

img 1879 #LookingThroughSteveyShades

Half way done with Decorating My Giraffe/ Louis Vuitton Christmas Tree!

img 1875 #LookingThroughSteveyShades

Bday Party Shananigans

img 1888 #LookingThroughSteveyShades img 1889 #LookingThroughSteveyShades

 

 

