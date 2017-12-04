LookingThroughSteveyShades

What Did Stevey Do this Weekend?
Friday:Right Now Youth Group Gathering/Hosted in East Hartford
Saturday: Enjoyed Six Flags Holiday In The Park Media Day
Sunday: Church/Then Rubert Kids bday Party
Thanks to all those that been rocking with me FRIDAYS‼️At @beso_lounge I have had fun with y'all week after week! It's nothing like finding a place where you can feel comfortable and where there's great hospitality! You guys are Loyal 🏆🎉🎉🔥🎬🎥 See you Next week, get on my Free #SteveyGuestList @wheresjerryparties
Some Family Fun at Sixflags
Half way done with Decorating My Giraffe/ Louis Vuitton Christmas Tree!
Bday Party Shananigans