Nancy B’s Shoe-icide.

About Christian Louboutin:

French designer Christian Louboutin introduced his namesake collection in 1991, and his powerfully feminine shoes soon became must-haves for stylish women everywhere. In addition to a distinctively sexy aesthetic, Christian Louboutin shoes are also instantly recognizable for their vibrantly red-lacquered soles. Today the collection includes a line of handbags that are every bit as covetable as the shoes, ranging from evening clutches to everyday totes.