Nancy B’s Shoe-icide.

By Nancy Barrow

These boots are FIRE…but will set you back 6 Grand !!!!!!!

Christian Louboutin Roxxxy Strass Crystal Platform Red Sole Boot

$5,995.00

  • Christian Louboutin boot in allover crystal embellishments.
  • 4.3″ covered block heel with platform.
  • Round toe.
  • Signature red leather outsole.
  • “Roxxxy Strass” is made in Italy.
About Christian Louboutin:
French designer Christian Louboutin introduced his namesake collection in 1991, and his powerfully feminine shoes soon became must-haves for stylish women everywhere. In addition to a distinctively sexy aesthetic, Christian Louboutin shoes are also instantly recognizable for their vibrantly red-lacquered soles. Today the collection includes a line of handbags that are every bit as covetable as the shoes, ranging from evening clutches to everyday totes.

Heel height may vary by size.

