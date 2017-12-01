Nancy B’s Shoe-icide.

These boots are FIRE…but will set you back 6 Grand !!!!!!!
Christian Louboutin Roxxxy Strass Crystal Platform Red Sole Boot
$5,995.00
- Christian Louboutin boot in allover crystal embellishments.
- 4.3″ covered block heel with platform.
- Round toe.
- Signature red leather outsole.
- “Roxxxy Strass” is made in Italy.
About Christian Louboutin:
French designer Christian Louboutin introduced his namesake collection in 1991, and his powerfully feminine shoes soon became must-haves for stylish women everywhere. In addition to a distinctively sexy aesthetic, Christian Louboutin shoes are also instantly recognizable for their vibrantly red-lacquered soles. Today the collection includes a line of handbags that are every bit as covetable as the shoes, ranging from evening clutches to everyday totes.
Heel height may vary by size.