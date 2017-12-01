Birthday Horoscope 12/01

By Genesis Robles
Filed Under: birthday horoscope, Horoscope, The Genesis Vibe

“This may be a “back to basics” year when you get a firmer handle on some deep family issues. You may be surprised by some of your decisions. It’s OK if your emotions decide some, so long as you’re honest about how and why you feel the way you do. There may be some minor disagreements, but there will be many happy resolutions. You may have doubts in May, but by September you’ll see that you decided correctly. A special loved one will support you. Actually, a new special loved one may find you as early as March. Have a powerful, provocative year!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx

