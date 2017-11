A$AP Ferg continues to put in work after his latest project, ‘Still Striving,’ by linking up with A$AP Rocky to create a remix and music video to his song, ‘The Mattress.’ You can watch A$AP Mob members jumping around on mattresses, and flexin. Check it out!

Mattress video out now !!! Link in the bio A post shared by HOOD POPE THE PEOPLES CHAMP (@asapferg) on Nov 29, 2017 at 3:07pm PST