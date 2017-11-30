Jeezy Announces New Album ‘Pressure’

By Scott T. Sterling

Jeezy is back.

The notorious “Snowman” rapper has announced the imminent release of his eighth studio album, Pressure, due to debut Dec. 15.

Jeezy made the big reveal with an album trailer that teases the new music on his Instagram page.

The trailer features Jeezy stunting hard in a bright white Ferrari convertible, pulling up beneath a light snowfall and sporting a “snowman” chain.

Pressure follows the rapper’s 2016 album, Trap of Die 3, which debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Watch the trailer for Pressure over at Radio.com.