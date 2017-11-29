Ciara Shares Sweet Birthday Message to Husband Russell Wilson

By Scott T. Sterling

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson turns 29 today (Nov. 29), and his wife, singer Ciara, sent him a very sweet message.

Related: Janet Jackson and Ciara Take Kids to Disneyland for Playdate



“Happy Birthday My Sweet Husband,” she wrote on Twitter along with a video. “I Love You.”

In the video, Ciara elaborated on her sentiments.

“I’m so excited for our special day for you,” she said in the clip. “I hope you feel like every day is your birthday. Or at least it’s my goal to love you that way. May this year be everything you could hope for and more.”

Watch the full message below and realize that we should all aspire to find someone who loves us as much as Ciara loves Russell Wilson.