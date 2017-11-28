Khalid Announces “The Roxy Tour”

Recently, I adopted my Dog Roxy from a humane pet shelter! Through the process, it allowed me to realize how important humane shelters are and how powerful animal adoption can be! With every ticket purchase on this tour, a donation will be made to a local animal shelter! So excited for this tour! See you guys there 🤘🏾✨❤️ Citi card members pre sale tickets available Today at 10am local time! Public on sale this Saturday at 10am local time! ⚡️

A post shared by Khalid (خالد) (@thegr8khalid) on Nov 28, 2017 at 6:42am PST