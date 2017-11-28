Khalid Announces “The Roxy Tour”

Just off the heels of his Grammy nominations, Khalid announced his new tour! The Roxy tour, which is named after his dog he adopted from an animal shelter, starts at the top if the year at Radio City Music Hall and then picks up again from May to June and of course he’s stopping in Connecticut along the way! What makes this tour even more special is that he’s donating one dollar from every ticket sale to local animal shelters. Check his announcements and tour dates below!
Recently, I adopted my Dog Roxy from a humane pet shelter! Through the process, it allowed me to realize how important humane shelters are and how powerful animal adoption can be! With every ticket purchase on this tour, a donation will be made to a local animal shelter! So excited for this tour! See you guys there 🤘🏾✨❤️ Citi card members pre sale tickets available Today at 10am local time! Public on sale this Saturday at 10am local time! ⚡️