Its #BRGNDITUESDAY !

4 weeks in a row, Anoyd has been releasing new music on a #BRGNDITUESDAY for his music series. The CT rapper teams up with another CT artist on his release today called “Bout My Business featuring Lorii Woods.” Anoyd has been enjoying a monumental year since his release of his promising offering A Time And Place, now offering up new vibes on this melodic record produced by 2wo4our. Check out the dope record below and look out for a new Anoyd project March 2018.

