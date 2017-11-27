Take a Journey through Stevey’s Thanksgiving Long Weekend!
Wednesday: Stevey Hosted at Shrine at Foxwoods.
Thursday: e went House Hoping for Thanksgiving
Friday: Hosted at a club in East Hartford
Saturday:Hung out with Pioladitingancia, then Cousin Chante and Ana Bday party!
Sunday: Church then The Watch Party for Lifetimes A Very Merry Toy Store!
So Thankful for everyone that came out to @strinefoxwoods 🏆#NewBritain was in there Heavy! So thankful for 2017 it has a @iamcardib year for me all I have done is Win this Year! So thankful for friends family and especially my @hot937fm #HotMorningCrew @djbuck1 @radiochick1 @therealgenesisrobles 👏🏾🔥#HappyThanksGiving #LookingThroughSteveyShades