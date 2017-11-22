Winning Weekend: Win Tix To ‘Trap-Mas Party’ Concert

Image courtesy Foxwoods

The “Trap-Mas Party” is going down at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino this December, and we want you to be in the building!

The “Trap-Mas Party” concert feat. performances by Cardi B, Dave East, Young M.A., and YFN Lucci will be live at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino on December 15th.

Tickets are on sale now at Foxwoods.com, but all this weekend you can win tickets with Hot 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this weekend.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

