Stefflon Don Talks ‘Hurtin’ Me,’ UK Grime & Drake On The Hot Afternoon Show

UK star Stefflon Don sat down with the Hot Afternoon Crew to talk about her success, new single “Hurtin’ Me” featuring French Montana, The future of UK Grime and working with Drake.

The 25 year old has taken the UK by storm with her smash hit “Hurtin’ Me” featuring French Montana and recent project “Real Ting.” Born from Jamaican parents in Birmingham Stefflon Don grew up in in many places in the UK including London. “What is the Jamaican culture like in the UK?” Jenny Boom Boom asked. “It’s really big in the UK, there are a lot of Jamaicans our slang that we used we changed it to a lot of Jamaican words,” replied Stefflon Don.

With the success of her single “Hurtin’ Me” featuring French Montana, Stefflon Don is being noted the “Most Exciting Female MC In The UK.” “In The UK I’m Kinda Poppin” Stefflon Don laughed.



Stefflon Don is currently signed to her own label she started called 54 London which is signed to Universal Records. “I told myself I would never sign for less than a mill,” Stefflon said.

With the album on the way Stefflon Don talks about being inspired by artists like DMX, Lil Kim & Foxy Brown and wanting to work with the legends in the near future. She also talked about her being in the studio with Drake, “He’s one of the sweetest artists I’ve ever met, He’s really nice,” says Stefflon Don.

Check out the dope interview below.