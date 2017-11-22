Nancy B’s Shoe-icide

Dannnnnggggg ! $ 4790.00 OUCCCCHHHHHHH ! These Oscar de la Renta boots are fire !!! Every runway collection has at least one pair of scene-stealing shoes that you fall for instantly, and at Oscar de la Renta’s Fall ’17 show it was these thigh boots. Sported by Rihanna at the launch of her beauty line in New York, they have been crafted in Italy from supple black suede and have a slim stiletto heel. They’re embellished with scores of sparkling crystals and sequins in a pretty floral arrangement, and can be worn a little slouchy.