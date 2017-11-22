John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Announce Second Pregnancy

Filed Under: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend
Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

The world’s cutest celebrity family is about to get even cuter.

Related: John Legend Once Tried Breaking Up with Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have announced that they’re expected a second child, and made the big reveal with an outrageously adorable Instagram video.

In the clip, the couple’s toddler daughter, Luna, is asked “What’s in there?,” in reference to Teigen’s stomach. Luna’s precious response is simply, “baby.”

Check out the adorable announcement video below.

it's john's!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

#BuckleUpCT: Get Social & Win Tickets!
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live