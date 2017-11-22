Caliente En La Mañana! Gotay!

Gotay Came to Visit Us from Puerto Rico!

Alexis Alejandro Gotay Pérez (born June 22, 1985) known artistically as Gotay, is a singer-songwriter from Puerto Rico. He was born in Brooklyn to a Puerto Rican family, and eventually moved with them to the city of Bayamón, Puerto Rico. Their album “El Del Vibrato” and its subject “Real Love” He held the No. 1 position on several charts in Latin America, came to the top of many radio stations in the United States and Puerto Rico, and was in the top 20 of the Billboard Latin Rhythm of the magazine. Gotay publishes with the record company Autentik Music.

