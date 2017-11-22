Birthday Horoscope 11/22

By Genesis Robles
IT’S SAGITTARIUS SEASON!

“You may dazzle like the Sun itself this year, so take pity on your friends and family and don’t run them ragged trying to keep up with you. Although a lot of your attention will go into being practical and successful with your income (and some might come from a creative or collecting hobby), you’ll have tons of energy for socializing and travel. You may want to go everywhere. Even a spiritual retreat is possible in early fall. Be safe and sensible on your adventures big and small, and have friends and loved ones with you. Have a dynamite year!”

