Vic Mensa Brings a String Section to ‘The Late Show’

By Hayden Wright

Rapper and singer Vic Mensa released his debut studio album The Autobiography in July, earning critical acclaim for his confessional lyrics and experimental style. Last night, Mensa brought his new material to The Late Show and performed “We Could Be Free” with a strings section.

Related: Vic Mensa Calls Out Republicans/NRA Over Gun Control

Clad in a navy tailcoat with gold appliqué, Mensa’s dramatic arrangement featured backup singers wearing robes emblazoned with the words “Police Brutality,” “Sexual Abuse,” “Domestic Violence” and “Mass Incarceration.”

“We could be free /If we only knew we were slaves to the pains of each other,” Mensa sang. “One thing I believe I can learn /To see my enemy as my brother.”

Watch the moving performance here: