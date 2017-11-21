Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom, DJ Craig G & J Rick

By DJ Meechie

kevin hart 575x342 e13087796012341 Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom, DJ Craig G & J Rick

It’s a celebration! Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish welcomed their first child today. Kevin and Eniko announced to the world on Mother’s Day that they were expecting a baby boy and now he is here.

“God is truly amazing….Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am,” Kevin tweeted. “He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts.”

gettyimages 649024090 Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom, DJ Craig G & J Rick

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 07: Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 7, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner just became the world’s highest paid model, according to Forbes. She dethroned Gisele Bundchen for the top spot whom has held that spot since 2002. Gisele has retired from modeling back in 2015, so she left space for the next queen. Kendall made $22 million this year in endorsements and KUWTK reality tv money.

MEEK MILL

Meek Mill (Photo: James Dimmock)

Tmz learned some new evidence in the Meek Mill case. The Philly rapper’s lawyers believe the Judge Genece Brinkley is jealous of Meek Mill’s career in the entertainment business and that’s why she sent him to prison. The lawyers are planning to use that approach as evidence that she has a vendetta against Meek Mill because of her failed actress career.

