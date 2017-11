Colin Kaepernick has become the voice for those who can’t be heard. His activism has gone from taking a knee during the national anthem, to buying suits for ex offenders to start their life anew. He’s a real catalyst for change and equality. Now that Meek Mill is in jail, Kaepernick is fighting for him and others like him, who’ve been affected by unjust jail sentences. Kap spoke to Meek and shared his feelings on Twitter last night.