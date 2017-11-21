Birthday Horoscope 11/21

By Genesis Robles
Filed Under: birthday horoscope, Horoscope, The Genesis Vibe

“Brace yourself for a quiet but very intense year when several major problems may resolve themselves if you give them time, room, and gentle encouragement. Even if you reason out the correct solutions, it will be hard to communicate them, so don’t volunteer too much to too many people. You’ll be practical and lucky with money and possessions this year. Be generous but don’t give it all away. You may be luckiest at love. Your intensity, brilliance, and charm can’t be concealed for long. Respect your needs and boundaries, and have a fantastic year!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx

More from Genesis Robles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

#BuckleUpCT: Get Social & Win Tickets!
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live