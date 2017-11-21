Birthday Horoscope 11/21

“Brace yourself for a quiet but very intense year when several major problems may resolve themselves if you give them time, room, and gentle encouragement. Even if you reason out the correct solutions, it will be hard to communicate them, so don’t volunteer too much to too many people. You’ll be practical and lucky with money and possessions this year. Be generous but don’t give it all away. You may be luckiest at love. Your intensity, brilliance, and charm can’t be concealed for long. Respect your needs and boundaries, and have a fantastic year!”

