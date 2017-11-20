Win Tickets To Mike Epps LIVE @ Hu Ke Lau

Mike Epps is coming to the Hu Ke Lau this November, and we want you to be in the building.

Mike Epps will perform two shows live at the Hu Ke Lau in Chicopee, MA on November 25th. Doors open at 5:30pm and 9:30pm/ Show starts at 7:00pm and 10:30pm. Tickets are on sale now at HuKeLau.com, but all this week you can win tickets with Hot 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with the Hot Morning Crew. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!