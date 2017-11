Lil Pump is coming to the Dome @ Oakdale in December and we want you to be in the building.

Lil Pump: The Tour will make a stop at The Dome @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Monday December 11th. Tickets are on sale now at Oakdale.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with Kid Fresh. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!