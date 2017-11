We have been patiently waiting for this to happen… The Incredibles family stole my heart in 2004 with their first movie, and left me wanting to see more! Especially with the ending of part 1 where we saw baby Jack Jack unleash his super-powers. We knew that wasn’t the end of the Incredibles. 8 years later, they’ll return. Here’s the official trailer.

Watch the new #Incredibles2 trailer (link in bio). 💥 A post shared by Pixar Animation Studios (@pixar) on Nov 18, 2017 at 12:58pm PST