Who is Hot in the Spanish Industry Stevey?

Pio is not a baby! As he would state he is actually Grown! This Dominican New York Neighbor has been creating a Buzz! He was spotted with French Montana instagram! He is absolutely halarious!

Mírenlo ahora no gua desi mas nada #miartista follow my voy👉🏻@titicoversace 🔥🔥🔥🔥 kilo de pure🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴. A post shared by I Not a Fucking Baby 👦🏻🇩🇴 (@pioladitingancia) on Nov 18, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

Que burlaaaa jajaj con @princeroyce @remezcla #Remezclastudios A post shared by I Not a Fucking Baby 👦🏻🇩🇴 (@pioladitingancia) on Nov 15, 2017 at 12:11pm PST

CARLITTOOOOO A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Nov 18, 2017 at 5:08pm PST

WepA!