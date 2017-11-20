Birthday Horoscope 11/20

By Genesis Robles
“Long-time friends and sweet memories may provide the grounding you need to make this a wonderful and successful year. With your bright mind and brighter smile, you’ll meet few obstacles and find plenty of help. A small but successful money matter in early winter sets the trend for the rest of the season when you might take a friend’s “silly” idea and bring it to life in a good way. Watch out in May for one truly silly idea. You’ll be amused but know to let it pass. Luck and energy are yours this year!”

