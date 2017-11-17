Birthday Horoscope 11/17

By Genesis Robles
“Enjoy a relaxed year with many chances to make influential friends and see monetary gains. The only condition is to remember to share all this good luck. You may hit a financial bump in the road in December, but by late January you’ll increasingly be taking matters and your life into your own hands. Your family may express surprise at these clever, creative ways to advance yourself at work, and perhaps also with some lucrative hobby. You’ve been this clever and creative all along. It’s just no longer under wraps. Have a stunning year!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx

