Birthday Horoscope 11/16

“Has life been on hold? No more! This year you can break through whatever problem has had you stuck. You have the energy, motivation, and – best of all – the direction you may have lacked. Things may start slowly, but by December a breakthrough can happen, something that you won’t recognize until February when things begin to move. This may be work or career related, and could involve eventually moving to a new place. Be patient and diligent. Friends with creative ideas and material support are there for you. Treasure your health, your friends, and your dreams for the future!”

