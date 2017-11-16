Birthday Horoscope 11/16

By Genesis Robles
Filed Under: birthday horoscope, Horoscope, The Genesis Vibe

“Has life been on hold? No more! This year you can break through whatever problem has had you stuck. You have the energy, motivation, and – best of all – the direction you may have lacked. Things may start slowly, but by December a breakthrough can happen, something that you won’t recognize until February when things begin to move. This may be work or career related, and could involve eventually moving to a new place. Be patient and diligent. Friends with creative ideas and material support are there for you. Treasure your health, your friends, and your dreams for the future!”

https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx

More from Genesis Robles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Subscribe Now!

Listen Live