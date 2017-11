2 issa company, 3 Issa party 😩😩😩😭😭😭😭😂😂time to watch junie in action coming to you on @VH1 Monday, February 19 at 10/9c @TeyanaAndIman #TeyanaAndIman #AndJunie #REALity #Love #Balance #Marriage #Children #Careers #Positivity #AllLove #BlackLove

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on Nov 14, 2017 at 10:03am PST